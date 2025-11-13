Left Menu

Orkla India's Mixed Results: Profit Dips, Revenue Rises

Orkla India announced a net profit decline of 7.26% to Rs 76.68 crore for Q3, while its revenue rose by 4.92% to Rs 650.28 crore. This marks a successful start since its BSE listing. CEO Sanjay Sharma highlighted notable volume growth, achieving the highest in recent financial years.

  • India

Orkla India, a prominent multi-category food company, reported a 7.26% decrease in net profit, amounting to Rs 76.68 crore for the third quarter.

Despite the profit dip, the company's revenue demonstrated resilience with a 4.92% increase, reaching Rs 650.28 crore in the September period.

CEO Sanjay Sharma expressed optimism, noting an impressive trajectory of volume growth, marking this half-year as the strongest in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

