Orkla India's Mixed Results: Profit Dips, Revenue Rises

Orkla India, a prominent multi-category food company, reported a 7.26% decrease in net profit, amounting to Rs 76.68 crore for the third quarter.

Despite the profit dip, the company's revenue demonstrated resilience with a 4.92% increase, reaching Rs 650.28 crore in the September period.

CEO Sanjay Sharma expressed optimism, noting an impressive trajectory of volume growth, marking this half-year as the strongest in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)