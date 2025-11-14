British Airways Celebrates 20 Years Linking Bengaluru and London

British Airways is celebrating two decades of linking Bengaluru with London, marking the milestone with a special flight operated by Indian cabin crew. This flight underscored the airline's dedication to India and its long-term commitment to providing personalized service.

The event also highlighted the contributions of Bengaluru-based staff who have completed 20 years with the airline, emphasizing the role of people and partnerships in the airline's success. Neil Chernoff, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations and strengthening ties between the two nations.

To commemorate this occasion, a flash sale was launched, offering up to 20% off fares on flights between Bengaluru and London Heathrow. British Airways, having served India for over a century, continues to operate 56 weekly flights across five major Indian cities, underscoring its significant presence in the region.