Left Menu

Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

The Goldiee Group, known for its range of spices, has achieved the Sattvik Certification, marking their products as pure, ethical, and sustainable. This global recognition enhances consumer trust and reaffirms their dedication to maintaining the highest purity and quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:52 IST
Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification
Goldiee Masale receives Sattvik Certification - a new dimension of purity and trust. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant endorsement of its commitment to purity and quality, the Goldiee Group, a reputable name in the spice industry, has recently received the much-coveted Sattvik Certification. This globally recognized certification underscores the company's adherence to pure, ethical, and sustainable production practices.

Since its inception in 1980, Goldiee has expanded its reach within India and internationally, with a presence in diverse regions including the UAE, Australia, and Africa. The Sattvik Certification, a voluntary third-party evaluation, certifies products that meet stringent standards for vegetarian/vegan purity and authenticity, free from harmful chemicals.

The recognition has been welcomed by Goldiee's leadership, including Directors Akash Goenka, Shubham Gupta, and Sudeep Goenka. They emphasized that the certification not only bolsters consumer confidence but also aligns with Goldiee's core values of purity and taste. The company is committed to continuing its tradition of excellence with both its current and upcoming product lines.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri D...

 India
2
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

 India
3
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

 Global
4
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025