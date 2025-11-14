Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

In a significant endorsement of its commitment to purity and quality, the Goldiee Group, a reputable name in the spice industry, has recently received the much-coveted Sattvik Certification. This globally recognized certification underscores the company's adherence to pure, ethical, and sustainable production practices.

Since its inception in 1980, Goldiee has expanded its reach within India and internationally, with a presence in diverse regions including the UAE, Australia, and Africa. The Sattvik Certification, a voluntary third-party evaluation, certifies products that meet stringent standards for vegetarian/vegan purity and authenticity, free from harmful chemicals.

The recognition has been welcomed by Goldiee's leadership, including Directors Akash Goenka, Shubham Gupta, and Sudeep Goenka. They emphasized that the certification not only bolsters consumer confidence but also aligns with Goldiee's core values of purity and taste. The company is committed to continuing its tradition of excellence with both its current and upcoming product lines.