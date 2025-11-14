Left Menu

Global Health Forum Unites Leaders for Revolutionary Healthcare Collaboration

The Global Health Forum (GHF) assembled healthcare luminaries at its first congress at New York's Yale Club, envisioning a collaborative future in healthcare innovation, equity, and access. Founders Moulick and Chattopadhyay emphasized global unity in solving healthcare challenges. The event highlighted India’s growing role in this transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:17 IST
Global Health Forum Unites Leaders for Revolutionary Healthcare Collaboration
From left: Prashant Sharma, Charnock Hospital Group; Dr. Achintya Moulick, Global Health Forum; and Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Techno India Group, at the Global Health Congress in New York. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark event for global healthcare, the Global Health Forum (GHF) convened its inaugural Global Health Congress at the Yale Club of New York City. The event, held on November 14, united leading figures from medicine, technology, and industry to reimagine healthcare delivery, affordability, and access across continents.

The founding members, Dr. Achintya Moulick and Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay, are pioneers in their fields, aiming to bridge the gaps between medicine, technology, and industry. They are joined by Dr. Samin Sharma in directing GHF's mission towards equitable healthcare systems.

The congress stood out with discussions featuring experts from 20 countries, addressing critical topics like AI integration in healthcare and future logistics models. Esteemed speakers included Craig Cooper and Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari, highlighting preventive health measures. The event emphasized India's pivotal role in global healthcare, with plans for regional offices to foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri D...

 India
2
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

 India
3
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

 Global
4
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025