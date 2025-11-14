Global Health Forum Unites Leaders for Revolutionary Healthcare Collaboration

In a landmark event for global healthcare, the Global Health Forum (GHF) convened its inaugural Global Health Congress at the Yale Club of New York City. The event, held on November 14, united leading figures from medicine, technology, and industry to reimagine healthcare delivery, affordability, and access across continents.

The founding members, Dr. Achintya Moulick and Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay, are pioneers in their fields, aiming to bridge the gaps between medicine, technology, and industry. They are joined by Dr. Samin Sharma in directing GHF's mission towards equitable healthcare systems.

The congress stood out with discussions featuring experts from 20 countries, addressing critical topics like AI integration in healthcare and future logistics models. Esteemed speakers included Craig Cooper and Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari, highlighting preventive health measures. The event emphasized India's pivotal role in global healthcare, with plans for regional offices to foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)