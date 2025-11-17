Left Menu

Tata AutoComp Systems Triumphs: Wins Deming Prize for Excellence

Tata AutoComp Systems has won the Deming Prize, renowned globally for excellence in total quality management. Their business unit, THSL, received the Deming Prize for 2025. This marks the third such win in two years, showcasing the company's consistent focus on quality management as they expand globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata AutoComp Systems announced on Monday that it has been awarded the Deming Prize, a distinguished global accolade for total quality management. This honor was bestowed upon Tata AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions Ltd (THSL), a business unit under Tata AutoComp Systems, for 2025.

This victory marks the third recent win for the company, with other units—such as the Composites Division and Tata Ficosa—having received the honour in 2024. The consistent recognition reflects Tata AutoComp's unwavering commitment to quality as it ventures into new markets and technologies.

The Deming Prize, initiated in 1951 by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE), stands as one of the world's most prestigious awards dedicated to achieving excellence in Total Quality Management (TQM).

(With inputs from agencies.)

