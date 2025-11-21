Left Menu

IndiGo allocates USD 820 million towards purchase of aviation assets

IndiGo, India's preferred airline, has approved a capital investment of USD 820 million (Rs 72,940 million) in its wholly owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited (IndiGo IFSC).

Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo, a major airline, has approved a capital investment of USD 820 million (Rs 72,940 million) in its wholly owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited (IndiGo IFSC). According to a press release by the airline, the Investment will be made through combination of equity shares and 0.01 per cent Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), in one or more tranches.

The funds raised by IndiGo IFSC shall be primarily deployed towards the acquisition of aviation assets, thereby enabling ownership of aircraft. IndiGo has historically maintained a fleet structure predominantly reliant on operating leases. In recent years, the organisation has undertaken a strategic development towards a more balanced ownership structure and diversified forms of financing.

This move reflects IndiGo's commitment to prudent capital allocation and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders. IndiGo is India's leading and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline operates around 2300+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, inducted 58 aircraft in 2024 and welcomed over 118 million customers in FY25.

IndiGo was also named the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' by Skytrax at the World Airline Awards 2025. (ANI)

