Plane crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show

A plane crashed Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.

It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot ejected.

Black smoke rose over the airport as those in the crowd, including women and children, watched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)