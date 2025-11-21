Indian plane crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai air show, AP reports
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:19 IST
An Indian plane crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, the Associated Press reported.
The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's Tejas jet crashed at about 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd, AP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's
Advertisement