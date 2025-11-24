Left Menu

Scaling New Heights: Meghalaya's Aviation Expansion

Meghalaya's CM Conrad K Sangma met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to discuss expanding Shillong airport and including Baljek airport in the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. Naidu emphasized enhancing aviation infrastructure's role in boosting the state's tourism economy and supporting local livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma engaged in crucial discussions with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to spearhead plans for expanding aviation infrastructure in the state.

The key focus of their meeting was the expansion of Shillong airport and advocating for the integration of Baljek airport into the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Highlighting the significance of enhanced aviation infrastructure, Naidu stated it as pivotal for driving Meghalaya's tourism economy and boosting ancillary sectors like agriculture and handicrafts, ultimately benefiting local farmers and women's self-help groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

