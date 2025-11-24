Scaling New Heights: Meghalaya's Aviation Expansion

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma engaged in crucial discussions with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to spearhead plans for expanding aviation infrastructure in the state.

The key focus of their meeting was the expansion of Shillong airport and advocating for the integration of Baljek airport into the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Highlighting the significance of enhanced aviation infrastructure, Naidu stated it as pivotal for driving Meghalaya's tourism economy and boosting ancillary sectors like agriculture and handicrafts, ultimately benefiting local farmers and women's self-help groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)