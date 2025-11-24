Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company announced it has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone in assets under management. This achievement marks a significant financial benchmark in its 25th year.

In other news, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will serve as the innovation challenge partner for the Mumbai Climate Week. This initiative, scheduled for next February, aims to gather climate action leaders globally, as part of Project Mumbai's collaboration with the Maharashtra government and BMC.

Additionally, Bajaj Auto secured the title sponsorship for the Pune Grand Tour, the first UCI 2.2-approved international cycling road race in India. Meanwhile, the World Trade Centre Mumbai hosted the Global Economic Summit, attended by prominent leaders, including Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde.

(With inputs from agencies.)