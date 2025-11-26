India's Aviation Soars: New MRO Facility Boosts Indigenous Capabilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone for India's aviation industry by virtually inaugurating a new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility by French multinational Safran. This facility is dedicated to servicing the LEAP engines which power leading passenger aircraft like Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

Located in the heart of India's growing aviation sector, the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility is expected to commence operations in 2026 with an initial investment of Rs 1,300 crore, underscoring the importance of indigenous technological and engineering capabilities in the sector.

The Prime Minister's Office highlighted the facility's potential impact, emphasizing the creation of over 1,000 high-skilled jobs and the positioning of India as a global aviation hub. This move is also poised to significantly reduce foreign exchange outflows and reinforce supply-chain resilience in the industry.