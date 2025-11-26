Union Minister Demands Action on Dangerous Tripura Highway
Union Minister Jual Oram has requested a report regarding the hazardous condition of a national highway in Tripura, underscoring serious safety concerns. Despite recently being renovated, the road now poses significant risks, drawing attention from Chief Minister Manik Saha and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Welfare, has demanded a report from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) on the dangerous state of an alternative national highway in Tripura. A senior official confirmed the development on Wednesday.
The highway connecting Agartala to Kumarghat via Khowai and Kamalpur, although refurbished by NHIDCL last year, has massively deteriorated. It now presents severe safety risks, earning the infamous description as a 'death trap' along several sections.
This situation has already prompted Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha to seek intervention from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in July. Meanwhile, Oram, who visited Kailashahar in Unakoti district recently, expressed his dissatisfaction and urged for expedited reports concerning the road's status, alongside commending the progress of centrally sponsored schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
