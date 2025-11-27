India-UAE Partnership: Pioneering New Economic Frontiers

In a landmark address at the India Global Forum's IGF Middle East 2025 in Dubai, India's new ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Deepak Mittal, emphasized the imperative to deepen existing bilateral trust and seize opportunities for joint growth.

The forum reviewed India's swift digital evolution and discussed strategies to synergize with the UAE, emphasizing expansion into high-growth regions like Africa. A noteworthy announcement was the launch of a $250 million fund to boost high-growth Indian brands' presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Leaders emphasized that bridging India's innovation ecosystem with global talent is crucial for sustainable development. Discussions spotlighted crucial sectors including AI, finance, and healthcare as cornerstones for future economic expansion.

