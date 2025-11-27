Bulls Charge Ahead: European Stocks Edge Up Amid Rate Cut Hopes

European stock markets posted slight gains on Thursday, fueled by investor optimism surrounding a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in December. The STOXX 600 index saw a 0.2% increase, driven by strong performances in defense and tech sectors, counterbalancing healthcare losses.

U.S. markets remained subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday, yet expectations for a Fed rate cut energized sentiment. Analysts largely anticipate an upward trend for stocks, attributing it to a positive earnings season and assurances from Federal Reserve officials.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen attracted attention as it strengthened, prompting speculation over possible intervention. Bitcoin also made gains, setting the stage to end a four-week losing streak, with other assets like gold showing minor fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)