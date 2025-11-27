Left Menu

Bulls Charge Ahead: European Stocks Edge Up Amid Rate Cut Hopes

European stocks rose modestly amid expectations of a December Fed rate cut. Defense and technology stocks outperformed, while muted U.S. activity due to Thanksgiving influenced market behavior. Fed officials' comments have contributed to an 85% probability of a rate cut, boosting investor optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:30 IST
Bulls Charge Ahead: European Stocks Edge Up Amid Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stock markets posted slight gains on Thursday, fueled by investor optimism surrounding a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in December. The STOXX 600 index saw a 0.2% increase, driven by strong performances in defense and tech sectors, counterbalancing healthcare losses.

U.S. markets remained subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday, yet expectations for a Fed rate cut energized sentiment. Analysts largely anticipate an upward trend for stocks, attributing it to a positive earnings season and assurances from Federal Reserve officials.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen attracted attention as it strengthened, prompting speculation over possible intervention. Bitcoin also made gains, setting the stage to end a four-week losing streak, with other assets like gold showing minor fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

 Global
2
Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

 India
3
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Deca...

 Global
4
Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025