Telangana's Grand Vision: Celebrating Milestones and Charting Economic Future

Telangana's Congress government, spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has announced a series of events from December 1 to 13 to celebrate two years in power. The highlight of these celebrations will feature a friendly football match played by the iconic Lionel Messi at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on December 13.

In a recent press conference, Reddy emphasized Telangana's competitive stride, stating it aims to match the economic prowess of countries like China and South Korea. Notably, the Telangana Rising Global Summit is slated for December 8 and 9, where Reddy will invite prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, to discuss the state's future vision.

The government will unveil the Telangana Raising Vision Document 2047, focusing on economic strategies across urban and rural sectors. Reddy ambitiously plans for Telangana to become a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, aiming to double its economic contribution to India's GDP in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)