EIB Group boosts transparency with new Ethics and Integrity Report, stronger safeguards

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has released its new Ethics and Integrity Report, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards. The report shows that robust internal controls, strong investigative mechanisms, and comprehensive disciplinary systems have maintained a low incidence of serious misconduct across the institution from 2022 to 2024.

Low Rate of Serious Misconduct Confirmed

Data from the three-year period highlight the effectiveness of the EIB Group’s governance framework:

Approximately 40 complaints and 30 investigations were handled each year, most related to potential breaches of the Staff Code of Conduct.

In 2024, around 80% of investigations required no further action, as allegations were deemed unsubstantiated.

The remaining 20% of cases led to disciplinary measures following confirmation of misconduct.

Across core areas — code of conduct violations, psychological harassment and fraud — only one to three cases per year were substantiated, demonstrating a generally high level of staff compliance and ethical behaviour.

The EIB Group emphasized its commitment to continue improving investigative processes and internal controls to reduce misconduct further and promote a healthy, respectful workplace culture.

Implementing the 2024 Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan

Alongside the report, the EIB Group introduced a strengthened package of measures under its 2024 Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan, aimed at reinforcing protections for staff, enhancing reporting mechanisms, and promoting a culture of integrity.

Key elements include:

1. New Ombuds Office Charter

A formal Charter defines the mandate and procedures of the EIB Group’s first Ombudsperson, offering confidential guidance, informal dispute resolution and impartial support for staff seeking redress.

2. Revised Dignity at Work Policy

Updated policy provisions provide greater transparency and clearer processes for managing allegations of misconduct, including harassment, discrimination and workplace conflict.

3. Centralised Investigation Procedures

Newly revised Group-wide investigative rules standardise how cases are assessed and handled, ensuring consistency, independence and fairness across the institution.

4. Enhanced Mediation and Monitoring Tools

Strengthened early-warning systems and mediation services help identify concerns sooner and resolve issues before they escalate.

5. Mandatory Training and Awareness

Compulsory programmes expand staff knowledge of the Code of Conduct, Anti-Fraud Policy, and Dignity at Work Policy, reinforcing ethical behaviour and preventing violations.

A Stronger Governance Framework for the Future

The EIB Group’s expanded policies and oversight mechanisms reflect its commitment to maintaining the trust of employees, partners and EU citizens. By strengthening procedures, improving institutional culture, and promoting responsible conduct, the EIB continues to set high standards for governance within the EU financial sector.