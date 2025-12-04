Left Menu

One killed, six injured in car-truck collision in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 04-12-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 13:33 IST
One killed, six injured in car-truck collision in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

A man lost his life and six others sustained injuries when a car carrying pilgrims from Bihar to Varanasi rammed into a stationary truck here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am in the Bairia area when their car lost control and crashed into a parked truck on the roadside.

According to officials, the seven people, all residents of Vaishali district in Bihar, were travelling to Varanasi for a pilgrimage when the driver allegedly fell asleep, leading to the collision.

The driver, Ashu Singh (30), died on the spot, while six passengers were seriously injured, they said.

All the injured were taken to the government hospital in Sonbarsa for first aid and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI in journalism and democracy: Can we rely on it?

AI in journalism and democracy: Can we rely on it?

 Australia
2
Govt tells visiting dignitaries not to meet LoP; it's their insecurity: Rahul ahead of Putin's visit

Govt tells visiting dignitaries not to meet LoP; it's their insecurity: Rahu...

 India
3
Waiting for bubble to burst: Decoding next American financial crisis

Waiting for bubble to burst: Decoding next American financial crisis

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar steady near five-week low, euro at seven-week high

FOREX-Dollar steady near five-week low, euro at seven-week high

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025