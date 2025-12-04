One killed, six injured in car-truck collision in UP's Ballia

A man lost his life and six others sustained injuries when a car carrying pilgrims from Bihar to Varanasi rammed into a stationary truck here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am in the Bairia area when their car lost control and crashed into a parked truck on the roadside.

According to officials, the seven people, all residents of Vaishali district in Bihar, were travelling to Varanasi for a pilgrimage when the driver allegedly fell asleep, leading to the collision.

The driver, Ashu Singh (30), died on the spot, while six passengers were seriously injured, they said.

All the injured were taken to the government hospital in Sonbarsa for first aid and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

