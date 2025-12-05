Sabarimala pilgrims'' bus hits school bus in Kottayam, one injured
PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu hit a school bus from behind in this district on Friday, causing injuries to one of the devotees, police said.
There were four children and a teacher in the school bus, and they escaped unhurt, they said.
The injured pilgrim was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.
The accident occurred while the pilgrims' bus was on its way to Sabarimala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Sabarimala
Advertisement