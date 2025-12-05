Sabarimala pilgrims'' bus hits school bus in Kottayam, one injured

A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu hit a school bus from behind in this district on Friday, causing injuries to one of the devotees, police said.

There were four children and a teacher in the school bus, and they escaped unhurt, they said.

The injured pilgrim was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The accident occurred while the pilgrims' bus was on its way to Sabarimala.

