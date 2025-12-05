Left Menu

Sabarimala pilgrims'' bus hits school bus in Kottayam, one injured

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:01 IST
Sabarimala pilgrims'' bus hits school bus in Kottayam, one injured
  • Country:
  • India

A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu hit a school bus from behind in this district on Friday, causing injuries to one of the devotees, police said.

There were four children and a teacher in the school bus, and they escaped unhurt, they said.

The injured pilgrim was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The accident occurred while the pilgrims' bus was on its way to Sabarimala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Parliament Clash: Language and Nationalism Stir Tensions

Parliament Clash: Language and Nationalism Stir Tensions

 India
2
Bihar Boosts Employment Opportunities with Three New Departments

Bihar Boosts Employment Opportunities with Three New Departments

 India
3
India-Russia can achieve USD 100 bn bilateral trade target ahead of 2030, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India-Russia can achieve USD 100 bn bilateral trade target ahead of 2030, sa...

 Global
4
Delhi Municipal Budget 2026-27 Prioritizes Sanitation and Education

Delhi Municipal Budget 2026-27 Prioritizes Sanitation and Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025