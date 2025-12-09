Unfulfilled Promises: Telangana's Crucial Rail Projects Still Await Completion

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury accused the government of failing to fulfill its commitments regarding crucial rail link projects in Telangana. Despite assurances made during the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Chowdhury highlighted ongoing delays that have left promises unfulfilled.

During the Zero Hour session in the Rajya Sabha, Chowdhury pointed out that a decade after the government's promises, vital projects such as a railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet remain incomplete. She emphasized the lack of progress on 10 railway projects, spanning 818 km and costing Rs 18,490 crore, awaiting clearance from the Railway Ministry.

Expressing concerns over the stalled projects like Dornakal-Miryalaguda, Karimnagar-Hasanparthy, and Bhadrachalam-Kovvur, Chowdhury argued that these delays are causing significant inconvenience to Telangana's residents. The MP criticized the slow pace of ongoing projects, posing a question on the government's commitment to infrastructure development.

