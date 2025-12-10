Sterling's Resilient Performance Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sterling made a slight gain against the dollar and remained relatively stable against the euro as market players prepared for insights from both the Federal Reserve meeting and crucial British economic data expected on Friday.

The dollar showed weakness against the euro and yen, with the potential for a 'hawkish rate cut' by the Fed causing investors to tread carefully. The pound increased by 0.10% against the dollar, reaching $1.3313. Last week, it soared to $1.3385, marking its highest point since October 21.

Despite some firms hesitating on investments following finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget announcement on November 26, analysts predict a mixed outlook for UK growth. There is speculation that the Bank of England might introduce more rate cuts than initially expected, depending on GDP figures due on Friday.

