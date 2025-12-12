EIB backs ALTANA with €300m credit line for sustainable innovation and R&D

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a new credit line of up to €300 million to support ALTANA’s sustainable research and development activities, strengthening the company’s long-term innovation and sustainability strategy between 2025 and 2028.

The financing will be used to advance research and development projects focused on making everyday products more efficient, safer and more sustainable. Key priorities include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds, avoiding critical and hazardous substances, and promoting the responsible use of water and other natural resources.

The credit line will be provided in two tranches, giving ALTANA flexibility and long-term planning certainty. An initial €100 million will become available from December 2025, followed by a second tranche of €200 million in the first quarter of 2026. This structure is designed to support the phased implementation of ALTANA’s innovation roadmap and sustainability investments.

ALTANA said the new EIB financing will help accelerate its transformation towards circular, resource-efficient production processes while further strengthening its global innovation capacity in specialty chemicals. The company’s products already play a significant role in climate protection and resource efficiency across multiple industries, including coatings, adhesives, electronics and medical applications.

The EIB backing comes as ALTANA continues to receive international recognition for its sustainability performance. In its most recent EcoVadis sustainability assessment, ALTANA was awarded a Platinum rating, placing it among the top 1 percent of companies worldwide across all sectors for environmental, social and governance performance.

ALTANA Chief Financial Officer Stefan Genten described the renewed cooperation with the EIB as a strategic milestone for the company.

“The financing enables us to consistently advance our innovation and sustainability strategy and further strengthen our leading position in the field of future-proof specialty chemicals,” he said, highlighting the importance of long-term investment in research-driven competitiveness.

Head of Group Treasury Claudia Uhlich emphasised the financial and strategic benefits of the agreement, noting that the EIB credit line offers both attractive conditions and a high level of flexibility.

“We particularly value the trusting, collaborative partnership with the EIB, which contributes significantly to the success of our sustainable transformation,” she said.

Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General of EU Lending and Advisory Operations at the EIB, said ALTANA exemplifies how sustained investment in research and innovation underpins long-term industrial leadership.

“Together we are turning pioneering ideas into concrete solutions for climate and resource protection,” he said. “This partnership helps ensure that German and European industry remains at the global forefront of innovation and sustainable growth.”

The new financing reinforces the EIB’s role in supporting European companies that are investing in innovation, sustainability and the transition to a low-carbon, resource-efficient economy.