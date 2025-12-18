Left Menu

Fog Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport

Dense fog at Delhi Airport led to the cancellation of 27 flights and multiple delays. IndiGo cancelled 59 flights on the same day across its domestic network. To operate flights under low visibility conditions, airlines require CAT-III trained pilots and compliant aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:00 IST
Fog Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe fog at Delhi Airport on Thursday brought air traffic to a near standstill, leading to the cancellation of 27 flights alongside significant delays, according to official sources.

IndiGo, one of the airlines most affected, reported 59 domestic flights cancelled with further cancellations slated for Friday, though the airline cited no specific reasons.

The airport is operating under CAT-III conditions, which demand specially trained pilots and certified aircraft due to dramatically reduced visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025