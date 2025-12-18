Fog Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport
Dense fog at Delhi Airport led to the cancellation of 27 flights and multiple delays. IndiGo cancelled 59 flights on the same day across its domestic network. To operate flights under low visibility conditions, airlines require CAT-III trained pilots and compliant aircraft.
Severe fog at Delhi Airport on Thursday brought air traffic to a near standstill, leading to the cancellation of 27 flights alongside significant delays, according to official sources.
IndiGo, one of the airlines most affected, reported 59 domestic flights cancelled with further cancellations slated for Friday, though the airline cited no specific reasons.
The airport is operating under CAT-III conditions, which demand specially trained pilots and certified aircraft due to dramatically reduced visibility.
