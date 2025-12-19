Mexico's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates Amid Persistent Inflation Challenges
The Bank of Mexico has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00%, expressing confidence in managing inflation back to its target. Despite increased near-term risks and weak economic growth, the central bank expects inflation to hit its 3% target by Q3 2026.
The Bank of Mexico has decided to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 7.00%. This move reflects the central bank's confidence in steering inflation back on track, even though short-term risks to inflation have risen amid sluggish economic growth.
This rate reduction was anticipated by many analysts and marks the rate's lowest level since prior to May 2022. Notably, the decision by the five-member governing board was not unanimous, as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voted to maintain the previous rate.
The central bank, Banxico, has adjusted its inflation projections for headline and core inflation upwards for late 2025 and the next two quarters, citing slower-than-expected easing of services inflation. Nonetheless, it remains optimistic about achieving its 3% inflation target by the third quarter of 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Currencies React to Central Bank Decisions
Global Forex Fluctuations Amid Inflation and Central Bank Decisions
ECB Holds Steady: Inflation Goals Reaffirmed Amid Economic Growth
Madhya Pradesh Paves Pathway to Economic Growth with Mega Road Projects
Financial Strategies and Expansions: A Deep Dive into Asset Management and Economic Growth