Left Menu

Tech Surges as Nike Stumbles on China Sales; Futures Indicate Mixed Open

U.S. stock futures indicated mixed openings with tech stocks recovering from recent selloffs, while Nike's shares plummeted due to weak China sales. Investors remained optimistic due to easing inflation pressures and potential Fed rate cuts. However, market volatility loomed due to 'triple witching'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:31 IST
Tech Surges as Nike Stumbles on China Sales; Futures Indicate Mixed Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock market braced for a mixed start on Friday, as technology stocks rebounded from earlier declines, while sportswear giant Nike saw its shares slide by 11.5% due to disappointing sales figures from China. This downturn overshadowed otherwise positive tech sector prospects, fueled by favorable forecasts from tech companies like Micron Technology.

Tech giants such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Amazon experienced notable gains, reflecting investor optimism despite wider economic concerns. While the U.S. consumer price index showed a slower-than-expected rise in November, the Federal Reserve hinted at rate stability to combat persistent inflation and labor market fluctuations.

Friday's trading was anticipated to be volatile due to 'triple witching,' affecting stock index options contracts. Meanwhile, Oracle gained traction following a deal with ByteDance, while FedEx announced potential earnings drops. As the S&P 500 edges towards another annual gain, analysts remain cautious amid ongoing market adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025