Adani Group's Digital Leap: A New Era for Navi Mumbai International Airport

Adani Group's Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd plans to launch a digital-first passenger communication system, anchored by free high-speed Wi-Fi and the Adani OneApp, when it opens on December 25. The system will provide real-time updates and various services, enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, spearheaded by the Adani Group, is set to transform passenger experience with a state-of-the-art digital communication system upon its inauguration on December 25. The initiative promises seamless connectivity through free high-speed Wi-Fi and the comprehensive Adani OneApp, crafted to serve as a virtual assistant for travelers.

Passengers will receive live updates on flight status, boarding details, and much more directly on their mobile devices. By reducing reliance on static information points, the airport aims to provide personalized, real-time updates, streamlining the navigation process. The app will further extend its utility by offering details on dining, retail, and leisure options within the terminal.

Developed with a significant investment, the new infrastructure stands as a testament to the region's aviation ambitions, offering initial services for 20 million passengers annually with long-term plans to handle up to 90 million. This development is poised to alleviate congestion at Mumbai's current airport while boosting regional air traffic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

