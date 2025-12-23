South Eastern Coalfields Ltd Sets Stage for Market Debut

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a key subsidiary of mining giant Coal India Ltd (CIL), is gearing up for its debut in the stock market. This development comes after CIL's board of directors granted in-principle approval for SECL's listing on Tuesday, as per a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

This decision aligns with a directive from the Ministry of Coal, urging CIL to expedite the public listing of its primary subsidiaries, including SECL and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), within the next financial year. The initiative forms a part of the government's broader strategy to enhance corporate transparency and unlock the value of high-performing Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Other subsidiaries, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), are also being considered for listing, with BCCL already securing formal approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. SECL's proposal will next be sent to the Ministry of Coal for further submission to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. SECL, known for its significant production achievements, is at the forefront of technological advancements, notably through the expansion of the Gevra project, one of Asia's largest opencast coal mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)