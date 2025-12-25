Tragedy on Kilimanjaro: Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives

A tragic helicopter crash occurred on Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, killing five individuals, the nation's civil aviation authority confirmed on Thursday. The accident took place during a medical rescue mission, as reported by local media outlets.

The crash was near Barafu Camp on Wednesday, according to the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority. Kilimanjaro region's head of police, Simon Maigwa, stated that the deceased included a guide, a doctor, the pilot, and two foreign tourists, though their nationalities have not been disclosed.

Mount Kilimanjaro, standing at nearly 6,000 meters above sea level, attracts about 50,000 climbers annually. This particular crash occurred at altitudes between 4670 and 4700 meters, according to Mwananchi newspaper.

