Tragedy on Kilimanjaro: Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives

A helicopter crash on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania resulted in the deaths of five people, including tourists and crew members, during a medical rescue mission. The aircraft crashed near Barafu Camp at an elevation between 4670 and 4700 meters. Annually, around 50,000 tourists attempt to climb Kilimanjaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic helicopter crash occurred on Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, killing five individuals, the nation's civil aviation authority confirmed on Thursday. The accident took place during a medical rescue mission, as reported by local media outlets.

The crash was near Barafu Camp on Wednesday, according to the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority. Kilimanjaro region's head of police, Simon Maigwa, stated that the deceased included a guide, a doctor, the pilot, and two foreign tourists, though their nationalities have not been disclosed.

Mount Kilimanjaro, standing at nearly 6,000 meters above sea level, attracts about 50,000 climbers annually. This particular crash occurred at altitudes between 4670 and 4700 meters, according to Mwananchi newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

