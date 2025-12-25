India's Surge: Amit Shah's Vision for Semiconductor and MP's Industrial Boom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India's entry into the semiconductor industry, though somewhat delayed, is nevertheless robust, paving the way for future self-reliance and export capabilities.

Speaking at the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit,' Shah highlighted Madhya Pradesh's strategic advantages such as its fertile land and geographical location, which promise lucrative opportunities for investors.

At the event, Shah inaugurated industrial projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore, emphasizing the state's progression from a 'BIMARU' state to a burgeoning hub for various industries, thanks to regional investment initiatives and robust leadership by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)