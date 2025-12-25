India's Surge: Amit Shah's Vision for Semiconductor and MP's Industrial Boom
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted India's late but strong entry into the semiconductor industry and highlighted Madhya Pradesh's investment potential. He inaugurated industrial projects totaling Rs 2 lakh crore, expressing confidence in Madhya Pradesh's development into a hub for various sectors under CM Mohan Yadav's leadership.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India's entry into the semiconductor industry, though somewhat delayed, is nevertheless robust, paving the way for future self-reliance and export capabilities.
Speaking at the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit,' Shah highlighted Madhya Pradesh's strategic advantages such as its fertile land and geographical location, which promise lucrative opportunities for investors.
At the event, Shah inaugurated industrial projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore, emphasizing the state's progression from a 'BIMARU' state to a burgeoning hub for various industries, thanks to regional investment initiatives and robust leadership by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
