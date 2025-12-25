Malayalam TV actor taken into custody after Christmas night ruckus in Kottayam

A Malayalam television actor was taken into custody after he allegedly drove recklessly, hit a pedestrian and created a ruckus on Christmas night near here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the MC Road near Nattakom Government College. Police said the actor, identified as Siddharth Prabhu, lost control of his car while speeding and knocked down a lottery ticket seller who was walking along the road. The injured man has been admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and is under observation.

After the accident, Siddharth allegedly turned aggressive towards locals who rushed to help. Witnesses said he abused them and attempted to attack some of them, leading to a scuffle at the spot. The situation worsened before the Chingavanam police reached the area.

Police said the actor also behaved badly with officers who arrived to control the situation. With the help of locals, the police eventually took him into custody.

A medical examination later confirmed that Siddharth was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said. Cases have been registered against him for causing the accident, assaulting police personnel and obstructing them from performing their duty.

Police said they would recommend to the Motor Vehicles Department that the actor's driving licence be cancelled.

