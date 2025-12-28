Delhi's Industry Boost: Simplifying Business for Economic Growth

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced Delhi's continued commitment to creating a business-friendly environment during the centenary celebrations of the Friends Colony Industrial Area, emphasizing significant reforms improving the 'Ease of Doing Business.'

Over the past 10 months, Delhi has implemented streamlined procedures, including a single-window system for faster approvals and a reduction in the approval time for green category industries from 120 to 20 days.

The Delhi government has also established its first Traders' Welfare Board, offering collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 crore for micro and small enterprises, and initiated GST refunds to support traders and the industrial sector further.

(With inputs from agencies.)