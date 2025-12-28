Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indian states to fortify manufacturing, amplify the ease of doing business, and reinforce the services sector. His call to action came during the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, where Modi outlined India's potential to become a global services titan.

He emphasized India's journey on the "Reform Express," driven by the nation's youth and demography, highlighting the government's commitment to empowering these key drivers. The conference, themed 'Human Capital for Viksit Bharat', focused on India's evolution into a self-reliant nation.

Addressing key governance reforms, Modi stressed quality in various sectors, suggesting that 'Made in India' should signify excellence. Discussions spanned skill development and technology integration, solidifying Center-State cooperation in harnessing India's human capital potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)