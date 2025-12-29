Tragic Train Derailment in Southern Mexico: A Wake-Up Call for Rail Safety

A fatal train accident in southern Mexico claimed at least 13 lives and injured dozens, bringing traffic on a vital rail line between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico to a standstill. The tragic event unfolded as the Interoceanic Train derailed near Nizanda on Sunday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the death toll via social media platform X and noted that 98 individuals were injured, with five in critical condition. Sheinbaum has directed senior officials to the site for on-ground assistance to victims' families.

The train, inaugurated in 2023 by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, plays a crucial role in developing Mexico's southern regions. The accident underscores the importance of safety protocols as the country aims to transform the isthmus of Tehuantepec into a strategic trade corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)