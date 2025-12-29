Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

A fatal fire on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express resulted in one death and extensive investigations. The blaze, originating from the linen storage area, caught two coaches and prompted swift actions by railway and emergency teams. Further inquiries are underway to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express
fire
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in two coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express, claiming one life, near Yalamanchili. This tragic incident, affecting around 150 passengers, is under thorough investigation by authorities.

The fire, reported early Monday, originated from the linen storage area rather than the usual electrical panel, according to initial findings by the South Central Railway. Swift actions by railway staff and emergency services ensured the fire was contained and the passengers evacuated safely.

Authorities have announced ex gratia payments for the family of the deceased. Two forensic teams are currently working to determine the fire's cause, while replacement coaches have been arranged to continue the journey towards Ernakulam. Meanwhile, affected passengers received immediate assistance and care at Samalkot station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

 Russia
2
One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real Estate

One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real E...

 India
3
Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

 Taiwan
4
Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025