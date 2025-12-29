Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

A devastating fire erupted in two coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express, claiming one life, near Yalamanchili. This tragic incident, affecting around 150 passengers, is under thorough investigation by authorities.

The fire, reported early Monday, originated from the linen storage area rather than the usual electrical panel, according to initial findings by the South Central Railway. Swift actions by railway staff and emergency services ensured the fire was contained and the passengers evacuated safely.

Authorities have announced ex gratia payments for the family of the deceased. Two forensic teams are currently working to determine the fire's cause, while replacement coaches have been arranged to continue the journey towards Ernakulam. Meanwhile, affected passengers received immediate assistance and care at Samalkot station.

(With inputs from agencies.)