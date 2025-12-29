Left Menu

Eurozone Bonds Steady Amid Decreased ECB Rate Expectations

Eurozone government bond yields decreased, with German Bund yields below recent nine-month highs due to holiday-thinned trade. Reduced European Central Bank rate hike expectations have alleviated pressure on borrowing costs, with Germany's 10-year Bund yielding 2.85%. The Dutch pension reform may affect long-term bond demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:19 IST
Eurozone government bond yields decreased on Monday as German Bund yields maintained levels below recent nine-month highs amid low holiday trading volumes. The shift followed declining U.S. Treasury yields observed last Friday when many European markets remained closed.

Speculation regarding the European Central Bank's potential rate hikes has eased, reducing pressure on rising borrowing costs within the eurozone. Last week, ECB's Isabel Schnabel indicated no expected rate increases soon. Germany's 10-year Bund yield stood approximately 2 basis points lower on Monday, trading at around 2.85%.

Although steps toward ending the war in Ukraine hadn't significantly impacted safe-haven bonds, European defense shares saw significant declines. Investors also focus on the Dutch pension system's transition to a new structure from January, potentially increasing pressure on long-term bonds facing diminished demand from major buyers.

