Zepto's Quick Commerce Revolution in India: A Snapshot of Consumer Habits in 2025

Quick commerce, once a pandemic convenience, has become indispensable for everyday Indian consumers. In 2025, Zepto logged over 346 crore app opens and claimed to deliver items in an average of 48 seconds, according to their latest annual report.

The report revealed that delivery partners traversed more than 24.52 crore kilometres. While rapid service remained a hallmark, shoppers benefitted from significant cost savings and unique purchasing trends, recording an estimated Rs 17,000 crore in consumer savings through competitive pricing and speedy access.

The year unveiled intriguing consumer behaviors. A Mumbai order topped Rs 1.89 lakh, while Priyanshu from Gurugram emerged generous with Rs 54,000 in tips. Region-specific preferences stood out, with Mumbai's high energy drink consumption, whereas Hyderabad favored traditional Osmania biscuits. These elements underscore quick commerce's growing role in daily life.