Adani Group Refutes Telecom Cartel Allegations at Navi Mumbai Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), owned by Adani Group, denies blocking telecom providers' right of way, invites discussions on mobile charges while opposing cartelization. COAI had complained to DoT regarding RoW issues, but NMIA says it's offering industry-standard IBS services and high-speed Wi-Fi as a neutral host.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), under the Adani Group, has released a formal statement clarifying its position amid allegations from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) about denying telecom service providers right of way (RoW) at the facility.

The airport emphasizes its openness to discussions with individual telecom operators for agreeable network charges but firmly opposes cartelization. NMIA further mentions that it's advancing discussions with certain providers like BSNL for implementing In Building Solution (IBS) infrastructure, challenging the claims of non-compliance.

Additionally, NMIA highlights its initiative to offer free high-speed Wi-Fi to passengers while waiting for telecom providers to engage effectively. It reiterates its commitment to maintain a high level of service, ensuring all vital areas are covered and network issues are promptly managed internally rather than relying on external providers, considering the sensitive nature of airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

