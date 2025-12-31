Left Menu

India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges

India's fertilizer subsidy is expected to remain around Rs 1.9 lakh crore for FY27. While domestic producers benefit from high subsidies, importers face challenges due to international price gaps. The government may need additional allocations to manage pricing dynamics and ensure farmer affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:28 IST
India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India's fertilizer subsidy is forecasted to stay significant, amounting to approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore for FY27, according to ICRA. This estimate underscores the fiscal dedication aimed at ensuring fertilizers remain affordable and accessible for the agricultural sector nationwide.

According to ICRA, increased Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates during the Rabi season of FY26 will bolster domestic NPK producers. Despite this, importing Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) will likely be unprofitable due to high international prices and an inadequate NBS structure to close the cost gap for importers.

ICRA anticipates the FY26 subsidy allocation for P&K fertilizers may be insufficient, potentially necessitating additional government funding. The report stresses the need for well-planned fiscal support to balance global price volatility against farmer affordability. Governmental policy changes concerning energy norms and retention pricing for urea units toward the fiscal year's end hold critical importance for future profitability.

TRENDING

1
Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

 India
2
DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

 India
3
India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges

India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challeng...

 India
4
Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025