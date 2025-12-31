India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges

The Government of India's fertilizer subsidy is forecasted to stay significant, amounting to approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore for FY27, according to ICRA. This estimate underscores the fiscal dedication aimed at ensuring fertilizers remain affordable and accessible for the agricultural sector nationwide.

According to ICRA, increased Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates during the Rabi season of FY26 will bolster domestic NPK producers. Despite this, importing Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) will likely be unprofitable due to high international prices and an inadequate NBS structure to close the cost gap for importers.

ICRA anticipates the FY26 subsidy allocation for P&K fertilizers may be insufficient, potentially necessitating additional government funding. The report stresses the need for well-planned fiscal support to balance global price volatility against farmer affordability. Governmental policy changes concerning energy norms and retention pricing for urea units toward the fiscal year's end hold critical importance for future profitability.