KEC International Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 1,050 Crore
KEC International announced receiving new orders totaling Rs 1,050 crore across multiple sectors, including renewable energy projects and civil construction. These wins mark its entry into the wind energy sector and strengthen its presence in North America's transmission and distribution market.
KEC International, a leading infrastructure firm, revealed on Thursday that it has secured new orders amounting to Rs 1,050 crore across various sectors.
According to a regulatory filing by the RPG Group's flagship company, the renewable business obtained a significant order for a 100+ MW Wind Project in Southern India from a renowned private developer.
The Civil business secured an order in the Buildings & Factories segment from an existing client for a downstream project for a leading steel company in Western India. Meanwhile, the Transmission & Distribution division received orders for towers and hardware in the Americas. The Cables & Conductors unit also garnered orders for different types of cables for domestic and international markets.
