KEC International Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 1,050 Crore

KEC International, a leading infrastructure firm, revealed on Thursday that it has secured new orders amounting to Rs 1,050 crore across various sectors.

According to a regulatory filing by the RPG Group's flagship company, the renewable business obtained a significant order for a 100+ MW Wind Project in Southern India from a renowned private developer.

The Civil business secured an order in the Buildings & Factories segment from an existing client for a downstream project for a leading steel company in Western India. Meanwhile, the Transmission & Distribution division received orders for towers and hardware in the Americas. The Cables & Conductors unit also garnered orders for different types of cables for domestic and international markets.

