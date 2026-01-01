Left Menu

KEC International Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 1,050 Crore

KEC International announced receiving new orders totaling Rs 1,050 crore across multiple sectors, including renewable energy projects and civil construction. These wins mark its entry into the wind energy sector and strengthen its presence in North America's transmission and distribution market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:31 IST
KEC International Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 1,050 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KEC International, a leading infrastructure firm, revealed on Thursday that it has secured new orders amounting to Rs 1,050 crore across various sectors.

According to a regulatory filing by the RPG Group's flagship company, the renewable business obtained a significant order for a 100+ MW Wind Project in Southern India from a renowned private developer.

The Civil business secured an order in the Buildings & Factories segment from an existing client for a downstream project for a leading steel company in Western India. Meanwhile, the Transmission & Distribution division received orders for towers and hardware in the Americas. The Cables & Conductors unit also garnered orders for different types of cables for domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged New Year Drone Strike Sparks Tensions in Kherson

Alleged New Year Drone Strike Sparks Tensions in Kherson

 Global
2
Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

 India
3
Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026