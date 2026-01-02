Left Menu

India's Auto Industry Gears Up for Growth in 2026

India's automobile sector is set for growth in 2026, driven by demand recovery, tax reliefs, and favorable policies. Axis Securities reports positive momentum across vehicles, supported by rural demand and new model launches, expecting high single-digit growth in various segments, including two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

India's automobile industry is on the brink of a promising growth phase, projected to maintain strong momentum through 2026, as per a recent report by Axis Securities. The report underscores an optimistic outlook for all vehicle segments, fueled by demand recovery and strategic policy tailwinds.

The two-wheeler segment saw a 10% increase in domestic sales year-on-year for the April to December 2026 period, with exports gaining substantial traction globally. Key factors contributing to this growth include government consumption measures, an uptick in rural demand, and the launch of new models.

Three-wheelers outperformed with a 49% rise in domestic wholesales during the same timeframe, bolstered by strong 80% year-on-year growth in December. Domestic passenger vehicle volumes grew by approximately 6%, supported by policy changes and improving consumer affordability. The commercial vehicle market saw a 9% increase in sales, driven by a surge in freight demand.

