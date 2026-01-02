New World Screwworm Cases Emerge in Mexico

In a concerning development, Mexico's agricultural ministry announced late on Thursday night that a second case of New World screwworm had been confirmed in a goat in the central state of Mexico. This follows a recent case reported in a cow in the northern state of Tamaulipas on December 31.

Authorities have assured the public that both animals, after testing positive for the pest, have been treated effectively. Furthermore, they confirmed that no other animals at the respective sites were found to be infected, indicating prompt containment measures.

The ministry's swift response underscores the importance of vigilant monitoring and quick action to prevent the potential spread of this parasitic threat within the country's livestock population.