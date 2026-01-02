Left Menu

Government Clears Electronics Manufacturing Projects Amid Economic Highs and Lows

The government has approved 22 new proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme with an investment of Rs 41,863 crore. Meanwhile, India's manufacturing activity hits a 2-year low, and markets face various fluctuations including the rupee slipping past 90/USD, while social media platforms receive a warning to remove unlawful content.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:53 IST
Government Clears Electronics Manufacturing Projects Amid Economic Highs and Lows
  • Country:
  • India

The government has given the green light to 22 proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, including major names like Foxconn, Dixon, Tata Electronics, and Samsung. This initiative will see an investment of Rs 41,863 crore and aims to produce components worth Rs 2,58,152 crore.

While the announcement comes as a significant boost for the electronics sector, the overall economic landscape reveals mixed signals. India's manufacturing activity in December marked the slowest growth in two years due to limited new orders, as per a recent survey.

Amid these developments, the rupee slipped against the US dollar, closing at 90.20, influenced by weak macroeconomic indicators and a stronger dollar globally. In a separate move, the government instructed Elon Musk-led X to remove unlawful content or face legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

