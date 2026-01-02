Left Menu

Tesla Dethroned by BYD as Global Electric Vehicle Leader

Tesla has lost its position as the top electric vehicle manufacturer to China's BYD, following reduced sales due to intensifying competition and loss of U.S. tax credits. Despite this, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk shifts focus towards future technologies like robotaxis and humanoid robots amid rising competition, especially from Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:26 IST
Tesla Dethroned by BYD as Global Electric Vehicle Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has been overtaken by China's BYD as the leading electric vehicle manufacturer globally, as reported by annual sales figures. Tesla's sales dropped for the second consecutive year, influenced heavily by increasing competition, the expiration of U.S. tax credits, and a backlash against the brand.

With global electric vehicle sales up by 28% last year, BYD surpassed Tesla annually for the first time, bolstered by aggressive expansion in Europe. Meanwhile, Tesla's sales fell approximately 8.6% in 2025. CEO Elon Musk is now shifting the company's focus towards future technologies, such as robotaxis and humanoid robots, as competition intensifies in Europe.

Despite weakened vehicle deliveries, Tesla has reported a significant 11.4% increase in share prices this year. However, its position remains challenged by rival automakers like Volkswagen and BMW, pushing the company to introduce more affordable versions of their cars to maintain their market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

 India
2
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
3
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
4
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026