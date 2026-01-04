Left Menu

Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Mission YUVA aims to foster entrepreneurship in J&K by creating 1.37 lakh enterprises and 4.25 lakh jobs over five years. With over 1.59 lakh registrations and loans worth Rs 756.28 crore sanctioned, the initiative emphasizes structured credit linkage and inclusive growth, particularly for women and youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:59 IST
Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the past six months, more than 1.59 lakh registrations were made under Mission YUVA, with 44,857 proposals approved and loans totaling Rs 756.28 crore sanctioned in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Sunday. Launched by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on June 28 last year, the mission is a visionary step to nurture entrepreneurship in the region with the aim of establishing 1.37 lakh enterprises and generating 4.25 lakh jobs within five years.

The structured, multi-tier process has seen 65,353 applications, leading to the approval of 44,857 proposals and the disbursement of funds to 10,329 entrepreneurs. Banks have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 756.28 crore, disbursing Rs 594 crore so far. With an average project cost of Rs 6.59 lakh, the mission prioritizes inclusive, employment-centric enterprises, with over 77 percent of cases having been disbursed.

Implemented by the Labour and Employment Department, Mission YUVA receives support from district administrations, emphasizing structured credit linkage and enterprise sustainability. Baseline surveys identified 5.5 lakh potential entrepreneurs, focusing on youth aged 18-59. The mission's interventions aim to create enterprises across various sectors, promoting self-reliance in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash

Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash

 India
2
New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Developments

New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Devel...

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

 India
4
Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026