Samudra Pratap Sets Sail: India's Maritime Defender

The Indian Coast Guard's maiden indigenously designed pollution control vessel, Samudra Pratap, is poised for commissioning by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This 114.5-metre long vessel, with more than 60% indigenous content, highlights India's strides toward self-reliant maritime capabilities.

With a maximum speed exceeding 22 knots and an impressive endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, Samudra Pratap contributes significantly to maritime law enforcement, pollution control, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Delivered by Goa Shipyard Limited, it underlines India's proactive approach towards maritime security.

As a floating symbol of India's resolve at sea, the vessel features a range of state-of-the-art technologies. Defence Minister Singh emphasizes Aatmanirbharta as a strategic necessity, steering towards a self-reliant and defense-exporting nation while navigating complex maritime challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)