Thailand and Cambodia: A Path to Lasting Peace

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire, gradually being implemented according to China's foreign ministry. The agreement aims for a comprehensive and lasting peace after significant border clashes between the nations. Thailand has returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia as part of this agreement.

Thailand and Cambodia: A Path to Lasting Peace
The foreign ministries of Thailand and Cambodia are acting on a newly reached ceasefire, with implementation described as 'gradual' by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, on Monday.

Aiming for a comprehensive and lasting peace, Thailand returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia under the terms of the agreement, according to Lin.

This development follows the signing of a second ceasefire at the end of December, which put an end to weeks of intense border skirmishes between these Southeast Asian countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

