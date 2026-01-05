Thailand and Cambodia: A Path to Lasting Peace

The foreign ministries of Thailand and Cambodia are acting on a newly reached ceasefire, with implementation described as 'gradual' by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, on Monday.

Aiming for a comprehensive and lasting peace, Thailand returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia under the terms of the agreement, according to Lin.

This development follows the signing of a second ceasefire at the end of December, which put an end to weeks of intense border skirmishes between these Southeast Asian countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)