Thailand and Cambodia: A Path to Lasting Peace
Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire, gradually being implemented according to China's foreign ministry. The agreement aims for a comprehensive and lasting peace after significant border clashes between the nations. Thailand has returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia as part of this agreement.
The foreign ministries of Thailand and Cambodia are acting on a newly reached ceasefire, with implementation described as 'gradual' by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, on Monday.
Aiming for a comprehensive and lasting peace, Thailand returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia under the terms of the agreement, according to Lin.
This development follows the signing of a second ceasefire at the end of December, which put an end to weeks of intense border skirmishes between these Southeast Asian countries.
