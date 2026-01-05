Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Unveils Affordable Wegovy Pricing in US

Denmark's Novo Nordisk announced it will price its 1.5 and 4 mg Wegovy weight loss pills at $149 per month for self-paying US patients starting January 5. Higher doses of 9 and 25 mg will be available at $299 per month, offering more accessible pricing structures.

Denmark-based pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has disclosed new pricing for its Wegovy weight loss medication in the United States. Starting January 5, 2023, self-paying patients can purchase 1.5 and 4 milligram doses at $149 per month.

In addition, the company will sell higher doses, such as the 9 and 25 milligram options, at a competitive rate of $299 per month. This move aims to make the popular weight loss drug more accessible for consumers.

The announcement, made on Monday, comes in conjunction with the company's efforts to expand its market reach and offer affordable solutions for weight management in the US.

