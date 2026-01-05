Novo Nordisk's Game-Changer: Wegovy Pill Hits the U.S. Weight-Loss Market

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is set to revolutionize the U.S. weight-loss market with the launch of its Wegovy pill. Available from Monday, the once-daily oral medication is priced to capture the attention of cash-paying patients, offering a flexible alternative to traditional injectable treatments.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Wegovy pill, available in 1.5 mg and 4 mg doses at $149 per month, with higher potency options also on offer. The strategic pricing structure aims to lure customers who typically fall outside the insurance coverage framework, a model shift being mirrored by Novo's major competitor, Eli Lilly.

Pharmacies and telehealth providers are ready to dispense the new product, with Novo confident in its supply chain's ability to meet demand. The competitive pricing and expanded availability are expected to boost Novo's market presence and financial performance, following a challenging year marked by profit warnings and declining shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)