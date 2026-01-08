Four students killed in high-speed crash in Telangana

A birthday celebration ended in tragedy early on Thursday when a speeding car crashed into a roadside tree near Mirzaguda in Chevella, killing four college students and leaving one injured. According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am under Mokila police station limits, when the group was returning from a friend's birthday party.

Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding was the cause of the accident.

The victims, four of whom were BBA students and another an engineering student, included the young man whose birthday they had just gathered to celebrate.

''Five students aged 18 to 21 were in the vehicle travelling at a high speed. The driver lost control of the car and hit a tree, resulting in the death of four,'' an official said.

The impact was so severe that the car split into two, police said, adding a girl student survived the crash and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

