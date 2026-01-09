Left Menu

Shreeyam National TMT Strengthens Governance with New Appointments

Shreeyam National TMT, a leading TMT bar manufacturer, appoints Mr. Atul Bhatt and Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg as Independent Directors from August 2025. These appointments signify a major step in strengthening corporate governance, aiming for long-term growth and positioning the company for emerging opportunities in India's evolving steel sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:55 IST
In a significant strategic move, Shreeyam National TMT, one of India's foremost TMT bar manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Mr. Atul Bhatt and Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg as Independent Directors starting August 2025. This decision aligns with the company's commitment to bolstering its corporate governance framework.

Renowned for his expertise in steel manufacturing, Mr. Bhatt will bring vital operational leadership to the company, while Mr. Garg's financial acumen will enhance risk management and shareholder value creation. With their combined experience spanning decades, these appointments are pivotal for Shreeyam's strategic growth.

The company's chairman, Mr. Vishesh Shahra, emphasized that these appointments mark a crucial phase in their evolution, aligning with India's infrastructural expansion and urbanization trends. This proactive governance approach positions Shreeyam National TMT to seize emerging market opportunities effectively.

