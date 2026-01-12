Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki to Expand Gujarat Manufacturing with Rs 4,960-Crore Investment

Maruti Suzuki India plans to invest Rs 4,960 crore to acquire land and expand its manufacturing capacity in Gujarat, with the aim of adding up to 1 million units. This initiative is part of a larger investment strategy, with plans to enhance production capabilities using both internal and external funding sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:52 IST
Maruti Suzuki to Expand Gujarat Manufacturing with Rs 4,960-Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India, the leading car manufacturer, has announced a strategic investment to strengthen its production capabilities in Gujarat.

The company's board has sanctioned a Rs 4,960-crore initiative to acquire land and expand its capacity, aiming to add up to 1 million units at Khoraj Industrial Estate.

This expansion is in line with its broader investment strategy, planning to utilize a mix of internal earnings and external loans to fund the development.

TRENDING

1
Sonalika Tractors: Celebrating 30 Years of 'Jeetne Ka Dum' with Global Excellence

Sonalika Tractors: Celebrating 30 Years of 'Jeetne Ka Dum' with Global Excel...

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Poised for Agricultural Export Boom with New APEDA Office

Chhattisgarh Poised for Agricultural Export Boom with New APEDA Office

 India
3
Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026