Maruti Suzuki to Expand Gujarat Manufacturing with Rs 4,960-Crore Investment
Maruti Suzuki India plans to invest Rs 4,960 crore to acquire land and expand its manufacturing capacity in Gujarat, with the aim of adding up to 1 million units. This initiative is part of a larger investment strategy, with plans to enhance production capabilities using both internal and external funding sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:52 IST
Maruti Suzuki India, the leading car manufacturer, has announced a strategic investment to strengthen its production capabilities in Gujarat.
The company's board has sanctioned a Rs 4,960-crore initiative to acquire land and expand its capacity, aiming to add up to 1 million units at Khoraj Industrial Estate.
This expansion is in line with its broader investment strategy, planning to utilize a mix of internal earnings and external loans to fund the development.
